Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,122,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029,791. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

