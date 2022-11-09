Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Up 2.8%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.