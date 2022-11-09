Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 31,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.