Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $3.53 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

