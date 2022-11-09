Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.18 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. 40,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

