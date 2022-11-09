Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 8,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.