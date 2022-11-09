Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 0.8 %
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
