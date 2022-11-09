Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 448,972 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000. CVB Financial makes up about 4.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after acquiring an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 16,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.77.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.