Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 435,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Liberty Energy makes up 2.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 147,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,207. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,536,299 shares of company stock valued at $192,281,410. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

