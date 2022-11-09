Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Cardinal Health accounts for 3.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.22. 82,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,440. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

