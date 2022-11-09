Clifford Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,000. Westamerica Bancorporation accounts for about 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. 2,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,401. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

