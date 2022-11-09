Clover Finance Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00514300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,746.76 or 0.26789063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.