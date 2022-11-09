Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Sold by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC decreased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 38.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 25.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

