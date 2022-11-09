CLS (LON:CLI) PT Lowered to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.27% from the stock’s current price.

CLS Price Performance

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £552.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £154,245 ($177,599.31). In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £154,245 ($177,599.31). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £296,000 ($340,817.50). Insiders have purchased a total of 338,175 shares of company stock worth $48,888,500 in the last quarter.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

