CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

