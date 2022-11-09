CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

