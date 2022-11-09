Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.43-$4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

CTSH stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.16.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

