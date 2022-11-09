Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COIN. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,061.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

