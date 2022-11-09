Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

