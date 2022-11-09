Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 830,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,706,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.