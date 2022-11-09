Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.00) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.08 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching €8.25 ($8.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.17.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.