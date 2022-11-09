Comparing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $16.66 billion 0.57 $617.00 million $8.48 16.75

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial.

Dividends

Profitability

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America 3.54% 9.22% 0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corebridge Financial and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Reinsurance Group of America 2 5 3 0 2.10

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $134.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Corebridge Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.