Comparing MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) & Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 20.92% 9.54% 3.67% Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 175.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.59 $82.36 million $0.73 16.52 Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund.

Volatility & Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Liberty All-Star Equity Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of large cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lipper Large-Cap Core Mutual Fund Average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite Index, and the S&P 500 Index. Liberty All Star Equity Fund was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

