Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

