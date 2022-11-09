Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Comstock Metals Trading Down 28.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$741,800.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

