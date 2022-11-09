Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Tops $7.37 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and $7.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

