Connectus Wealth LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,280 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 139,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,831. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

