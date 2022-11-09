Connectus Wealth LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 503.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,109 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 301,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

