Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $13.67 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 323,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,666,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,734. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.