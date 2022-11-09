Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 41,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

