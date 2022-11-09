Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile



Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

