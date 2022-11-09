Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $5.99 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $334,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 73,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

