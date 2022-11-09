Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 134,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

