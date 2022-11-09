Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

