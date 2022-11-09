Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

