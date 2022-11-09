Contrasting Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Quhuo has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quhuo and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyGram International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Quhuo presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,122.22%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

This table compares Quhuo and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $631.65 million 0.01 -$24.78 million ($2.70) -0.50 MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.79 -$37.90 million ($0.04) -263.75

Quhuo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quhuo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A MoneyGram International -0.25% -22.87% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quhuo beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

