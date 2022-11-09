Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.