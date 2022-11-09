Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

