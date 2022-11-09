Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.90.

Premium Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

TSE PBH opened at C$79.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$137.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.