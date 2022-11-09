Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,030 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,104 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 150,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

