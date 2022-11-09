Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
CLM stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.