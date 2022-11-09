Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

CLM stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

