Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

