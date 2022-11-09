COTI (COTI) One Day Volume Reaches $21.10 Million

COTI (COTI) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $70.31 million and $21.10 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000348 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

