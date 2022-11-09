Cowen Trims Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Target Price to $22.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Outset Medical Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.