Cowen Trims Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Target Price to $22.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.