Cowen Trims Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Target Price to $22.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Outset Medical Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
