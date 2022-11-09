Creative Realities (CREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Creative Realities has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CREX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

