Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $19.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 194.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $264.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 720.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.