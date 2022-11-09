Credit Suisse Group Increases Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $57.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of CCOI opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

