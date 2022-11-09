Credit Suisse Group Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 264,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $305,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.