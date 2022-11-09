Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 13,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 996,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $113,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,187,738.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,121. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

