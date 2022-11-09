Critical Survey: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $492.34 million 5.36 $124.93 million $0.88 14.10 Macerich $847.44 million 2.98 $14.26 million ($0.39) -30.15

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SITE Centers pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich pays out -153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

87.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 37.72% 10.49% 4.86% Macerich -9.86% -2.76% -1.04%

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 4 4 0 2.50 Macerich 6 3 2 0 1.64

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $15.35, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $12.77, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Macerich.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Macerich on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

