Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading Down 1.2%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.40. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.46. The company has a market cap of C$47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

